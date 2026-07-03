China activates emergency response as floods and typhoon risks threaten southern regions

China has activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control and typhoon prevention in three southern regions as authorities brace for heavy rainfall, rising river levels and typhoon-related risks.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched the emergency response for Hainan province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guangdong province, all in southern China, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Working groups were also dispatched to frontline areas in Hainan to assist and guide local response operations.

The Ministry of Water Resources separately activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan ahead of a new round of heavy rainfall forecast through July 6. The ministry warned that water levels in multiple rivers were expected to rise, with some small and medium-sized rivers in Hainan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou, Hunan and Yunnan likely to exceed warning levels.

Authorities urged local water departments to strengthen monitoring and forecasting of rainfall and water conditions, carry out timely assessments and step up patrols and emergency response. They were also instructed to reinforce flood-prevention measures for small and medium-sized rivers and mountain torrents, and to ensure reservoir safety during the flood season.

The ministry held consultations to assess the weather and flood situation and arrange targeted flood-prevention measures, as southern China prepared for another period of heavy rainfall.

China operates a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe. The Level-IV response is the lowest tier but signals that local authorities must prepare for heightened weather and flood risks.

Source: Xinhua