China launches island-wide special customs operations in Hainan

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Ministry of Commerce, citing a report by the Thai Trade Centre in Guangzhou, said China officially launched “island-wide special customs operations” across Hainan on December 18, under the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP) framework.

China described the Hainan FTP as a step towards “higher-level opening-up”, with a clearly defined special customs zone, positioning Hainan as “within the country but outside the customs territory” to facilitate the flow of goods, capital, technology and services from around the world.

The Hainan FTP operates on the concept of “free import, control upon entry to the mainland, and free trade within the island”.

Trade between Hainan and overseas markets is expected to involve lower procedures and costs, while movements of goods into mainland China remain under strict supervision.