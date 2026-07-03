A Royal Silhouette in Paris: How Princess Sirivannavari is Reimagining Thai Silk for the Global Stage

Her Royal Highness’s curated wardrobe during the royal visit to France beautifully bridges ancestral Thai handcraft with Parisian haute couture.

The international fashion community has once again turned its gaze toward Paris, captivated by the sartorial diplomacy of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Accompanying Their Majesties the King and Queen on an official visit to the French Republic, the Princess debuted a series of breathtaking ensembles. Each appearance served as a testament to her profound design acumen and her steadfast dedication to elevating traditional Thai textiles into the lexicon of contemporary global fashion.

By seamlessly weaving cultural heritage into modern, sophisticated silhouettes, Princess Sirivannavari has transformed the streets and historic palaces of Paris into a personal runway of cultural expression.

A Chronological Journey of Royal Elegance



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Upon arrival to welcome Their Majesties, Her Royal Highness stepped onto French soil in a charming silk polkadot daytime ensemble. Crafted by National Artist Teeraphan Wanarat of the Tirapan couture house, the outfit drew poignant inspiration from a 1960 daytime look originally designed for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother by the legendary French couturier Pierre Balmain.

Featuring a meticulous modification of the original archival pattern, the outerwear boasted a central rear slit running to the hem, revealing a flawlessly tailored, form-fitting silhouette underneath as the Princess moved. It was a beautiful homage to heritage, reimagined for the modern era.