A Royal Silhouette in Paris: How Princess Sirivannavari is Reimagining Thai Silk for the Global Stage

Her Royal Highness’s curated wardrobe during the royal visit to France beautifully bridges ancestral Thai handcraft with Parisian haute couture.
The international fashion community has once again turned its gaze toward Paris, captivated by the sartorial diplomacy of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.
Accompanying Their Majesties the King and Queen on an official visit to the French Republic, the Princess debuted a series of breathtaking ensembles. Each appearance served as a testament to her profound design acumen and her steadfast dedication to elevating traditional Thai textiles into the lexicon of contemporary global fashion.
By seamlessly weaving cultural heritage into modern, sophisticated silhouettes, Princess Sirivannavari has transformed the streets and historic palaces of Paris into a personal runway of cultural expression.
28 June 2026: A Nostalgic Welcome at Paris Orly Airport
Upon arrival to welcome Their Majesties, Her Royal Highness stepped onto French soil in a charming silk polkadot daytime ensemble. Crafted by National Artist Teeraphan Wanarat of the Tirapan couture house, the outfit drew poignant inspiration from a 1960 daytime look originally designed for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother by the legendary French couturier Pierre Balmain.
Featuring a meticulous modification of the original archival pattern, the outerwear boasted a central rear slit running to the hem, revealing a flawlessly tailored, form-fitting silhouette underneath as the Princess moved. It was a beautiful homage to heritage, reimagined for the modern era.
29 June 2026: Military Honours and Sovereign Statehood
For the formal welcome ceremony at the historic Hôtel des Invalides—a 17th-century monument of immense military and architectural prestige—the Princess donned a striking pewter-toned Thai Amarin dress.
Tailored by Tirapan, the exquisite ensemble was fashioned from Pha Yok Dok (brocade silk) and adorned with intricate sequin embellishments, striking a perfect balance of royal dignity and understated glamour.
Later that evening, the Princess attended a State Dinner hosted by the French President and the First Lady at the Élysée Palace. For this grand occasion, Her Royal Highness chose a Thai Dusit dress, a classic sleeveless, wide-necked silhouette traditionally reserved for full-dress evening ceremonies.
The gown featured a pleated front wrap (Chai Phok) and was meticulously tailored by Tirapan using a naturally indigo-dyed, small-patterned Pha Yok Mai (brocade silk) intricately woven by the renowned Chansoma group under the mastery of Weeratham Taragoonngernthai.
30 June 2026: Avant-Garde Fusion and Artistry
Demonstrating her fluid transition between tradition and avant-garde modernity, the Princess’s itinerary on 30 June featured two remarkably innovative designs.
During a visit to the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Her Royal Highness wore an elegant midi-dress designed and tailored by the contemporary Thai brand Pyvet.
The structured upper bodice, made from deep navy-blue jersey knit, effortlessly transitioned at the hip into a fluid skirt made from hand-tied, hand-woven Pha Mai Mudmee Lai Taem (spotted ikat silk).
Worn with precise draping at the hip, this textile masterpiece was woven by Thawisak Jattuwan of the Chattuwan Thaisilk weaving group from Roi Et province, beautifully marrying contemporary European drapery with ancient northeastern Thai craftsmanship.
On the same day, the Princess enchanted onlookers in a second creation by Pyvet. The gown was fashioned from a breathtaking ivory Pha Mai Jok (discontinuous supplementary weft silk), featuring a magnificent "Dok Pudtan" (Cotton Rose) motif.
The textile, masterfully woven by Jakrawati Preejamrat of the Mongkolmantrakarn auspicious weaving group from Kalasin province, showcased a rare, highly complex colour-grading technique. The flower's stamens glowed in soft yellow, while the petals gently bled into shades of light blue and deep indigo, showcasing the pinnacle of Thai artisanal weaving.
Interludes of Parisian Chic
Throughout her European stay, Her Royal Highness also embraced Western haute couture with an equal sense of poise, including a contemporary off-the-shoulder charcoal-grey dress from the French fashion house Givenchy. The gown’s clean lines, structured shoulders, and dramatic draped bow detailing perfectly encapsulated the essence of Parisian refinement.
The Vision of a Modern Icon
Beyond the aesthetic brilliance, Her Royal Highness’s wardrobe choices represent a deliberate and visionary effort to champion Thai craftsmanship as a powerful form of soft power.
By showcasing the intricate textures of Mudmee, Jok, and Yok silks within the heart of Western fashion, Princess Sirivannavari is not merely wearing history—she is rewriting it, ensuring that the legacy of Thai weavers finds a permanent, celebrated home on the international stage.
Photo Credit: HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya Page