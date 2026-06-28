Their Majesties arrive in Paris to mark 170 years of Thai-French ties

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, arrived in France on Sunday (June 28) for an official visit.

Their Majesties are visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The visit marks the 170th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the French Republic.