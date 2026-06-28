Their Majesties arrive in Paris to mark 170 years of Thai-French ties

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, arrived in France on Sunday (June 28) for an official visit.
Their Majesties are visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The visit marks the 170th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the French Republic.
Their Majesties travelled aboard a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operated by Thai Airways International, registration HS-TTB, named “Theparat”. The aircraft landed at Paris Orly Airport.
Paris Orly Airport is one of the French capital’s historically significant airports. It served as Paris’s main airport from the years after the Second World War until Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport opened in 1974 and became France’s principal international gateway.
Today, Orly Airport is located south of Paris and continues to play an important role in serving domestic flights within France, as well as regional flights across Europe. It remains one of the country’s major airports, handling large numbers of passengers each year.
Their Majesties arrived at Le Meurice Paris at 9.45am local time. They were received by Thida Sukheelap, Chargé d’Affaires at the Royal Thai Embassy in France, together with embassy officials and their spouses; Pascal Billard, general manager of Le Meurice Paris; heads of Team Thailand offices in Paris; and members of the Thai community in the French capital.