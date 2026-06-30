Their Majesties the King and Queen receive top French honours from President Macron

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen graciously received high French honours from the President of the French Republic during Their Majesties’ official state visit to France.

The President of the French Republic presented His Majesty the King with the Grand-Croix of the Légion d’Honneur, and presented Her Majesty the Queen with the Grand-Croix of the Ordre national du Mérite, or the National Order of Merit.

Their Majesties the King and Queen attended a state banquet hosted in Their Majesties’ honour by the President of the French Republic and his wife on the occasion of Their Majesties’ state visit to France from June 28 to July 2, 2026.

At 8.11pm local time on Monday, June 29, 2026, Their Majesties the King and Queen, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, travelled by royal motorcade from Le Meurice Hotel, Their Majesties’ residence in Paris, to the Palais de l’Élysée for the state banquet.

Upon arrival, Their Majesties proceeded past a guard of honour. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, were present to welcome Their Majesties. Their Majesties then posed for official photographs with the President and his wife at the entrance to the Élysée Palace.