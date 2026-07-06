JAXA releases close Hayabusa2 view of snowman-shaped Torifune

Japan’s space agency has released a close-range image of Torifune after its uncrewed Hayabusa2 probe raced past the asteroid on Sunday, in a flyby expected to help both asteroid research and planetary defence.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, published the photograph on Monday (July 6).

It said the shot was taken one second before the scheduled closest approach, when Hayabusa2 was believed to have been only a few hundred metres from Torifune.

The agency will determine the exact distance in a later analysis.

The image shows a snowman-like body covered with many rocks.