Japan reviews evacuation warnings for Iran and three other countries

Japan’s Foreign Ministry is weighing whether to lower evacuation advisories covering Iran and three other Middle Eastern countries, after the United States and Iran reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their fighting.
The review comes as other countries move to restart business activity in the Middle East.
Japanese companies with operations in the region have also been pressing for the travel advice to be relaxed.
The ministry is still expected to proceed carefully, as uncertainty has grown over the direction of US-Iran negotiations since the memorandum was signed last month.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, July 3, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said: “We will make appropriate decisions by assessing the implementation status of the memorandum of understanding and other developments.”
Japan’s travel advisory system has four levels.
Level 4, the highest, urges Japanese nationals to evacuate, while Level 1 calls on travellers to exercise caution.
The ministry had raised its warnings in stages as conditions in the Middle East worsened.
Since January, Level 4 advisories have been issued in phases for Iran, Lebanon, parts of Israel and Iraq.
After the memorandum was signed, the ministry on June 25 lowered its advisory for seven nearby countries, including Saudi Arabia, from Level 3, which calls for avoiding all travel, to Level 2, which urges people to avoid non-essential and non-urgent trips.
However, officials say the outlook for the US-Iran talks remains unclear.
“The optimistic atmosphere immediately after the signing has disappeared,” a senior ministry official said.
“It depends on the talks between the United States and Iran,” the official added, saying: “While speed is required, we must not act hastily.”
The ministry also updated the design of its travel advisory map on its website on Wednesday, making the risk levels easier to identify at a glance.
Ahead of the summer holidays, it is urging the public to check the latest advisories before making travel plans.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]