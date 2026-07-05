Japan reviews evacuation warnings for Iran and three other countries

Japan’s Foreign Ministry is weighing whether to lower evacuation advisories covering Iran and three other Middle Eastern countries, after the United States and Iran reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their fighting.

The review comes as other countries move to restart business activity in the Middle East.

Japanese companies with operations in the region have also been pressing for the travel advice to be relaxed.

The ministry is still expected to proceed carefully, as uncertainty has grown over the direction of US-Iran negotiations since the memorandum was signed last month.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, July 3, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said: “We will make appropriate decisions by assessing the implementation status of the memorandum of understanding and other developments.”