Tropical storm Maysak to weaken as rain and rough seas affect Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported at 4pm on July 5, 2026, that Tropical Storm “Maysak” was centred over Nanning, Guangxi province, China, at a latitude of 23.2 degrees north and a longitude of 108.8 degrees east.
The storm had maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 75 kilometres per hour and was moving northwards, slightly to the east, at 15 kilometres per hour.
It is expected to weaken into a depression and then into an active low-pressure cell before dissipating over southern China.
The department said the influence of Maysak, together with a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar, Laos and upper Vietnam, and a rather strong south-westerly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, would bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of the North, upper Northeast, Central region and East during 5-6 July 2026.
Rainfall in the South is expected to decrease.
The Ranong Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office also issued a warning for residents and fishermen to remain alert to strong winds and rough seas during the same period.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to strengthen.
In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach 2-3 metres and rise above 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 2 metres high and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Officials urged all mariners to “navigate with caution” and “avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms”. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea were advised to “remain ashore” during the warning period.
People living along coastal areas were also asked to closely follow weather updates and official forecasts from the Thai Meteorological Department.
For safety and to reduce possible impacts, the public is advised to plan daily activities and travel carefully during the period.
Updates are available from the Thai Meteorological Department’s website, or via 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 around the clock.
Those needing urgent assistance may contact the 24-hour safety hotline at 1784.