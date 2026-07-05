Tropical storm Maysak to weaken as rain and rough seas affect Thailand

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to strengthen.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach 2-3 metres and rise above 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 2 metres high and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Officials urged all mariners to “navigate with caution” and “avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms”. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea were advised to “remain ashore” during the warning period.

People living along coastal areas were also asked to closely follow weather updates and official forecasts from the Thai Meteorological Department.

For safety and to reduce possible impacts, the public is advised to plan daily activities and travel carefully during the period.

Updates are available from the Thai Meteorological Department’s website, or via 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 around the clock.

Those needing urgent assistance may contact the 24-hour safety hotline at 1784.