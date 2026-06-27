Traffic alert: Chalong Krung road in Lat Krabang is closed after a storm toppled power poles

Motorists in Bangkok have been warned to avoid part of Chalong Krung road in Lat Krabang after a powerful storm brought down power poles and forced a full road closure near Lat Krabang Industrial Estate.

Heavy rain and strong gusts hit parts of Bangkok on the evening of June 26, causing serious damage along Chalong Krung road. Several power poles collapsed across the road, blocking traffic in all lanes and creating a safety risk for motorists and nearby residents.





Early reports said around 10 to 15 poles had fallen near Chalong Krung 45, while later traffic updates reported more than 50 poles had been brought down as officials worked through the night to remove debris and restore electricity.

Chalong Krung Police Station has issued an official traffic warning, saying the road is closed from Lam Ko Phai Bridge to the traffic lights in front of Lat Krabang Industrial Estate.

Officials from the power authority and related agencies are working urgently at the scene to clear the route, repair damaged infrastructure and make the area safe for travel.