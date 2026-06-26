Electricity poles collapse onto cars in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang amid heavy rain

A serious traffic disruption occurred in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district after electricity poles collapsed onto vehicles during heavy rain and strong winds on 26 June 2026.

The incident was reported at 17:39 by the Rama 199 Radio Centre, stating that multiple electricity poles fell across Chalong Krung Soi 45 in Lam Pla Thio subdistrict, blocking traffic and causing damage to vehicles.

At the scene, authorities found approximately 10 to 15 electricity poles had collapsed, landing on a silver sedan and obstructing the roadway. A female driver was injured but remained conscious and able to communicate with rescuers.

Bystanders attempted to remove the fallen poles to assist the victim but were unable to do so due to the weight and scale of the damage.