Road accident topples 12 power poles, blackout hits Chonburi

A speeding pickup truck crashed into a roadside high-voltage power pole in Chonburi’s Si Racha district on Sunday morning, causing the pole and 11 others to fall in a chain reaction that led to a blackout in the area.

Police said the accident occurred at around 9am on Sukhapibal 8 Road in Tambon Borwin.

Pickup driver loses control

According to Borwin police, the truck, driven by 42-year-old Sittipong (surname withheld), struck a power pole, which then collapsed and pulled down 11 others along the line.