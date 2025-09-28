Road accident topples 12 power poles, blackout hits Chonburi

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2025

A speeding pickup crashed into a power pole in Chonburi’s Si Racha, toppling 12 poles in a chain reaction, causing a blackout and damaging vehicles.

A speeding pickup truck crashed into a roadside high-voltage power pole in Chonburi’s Si Racha district on Sunday morning, causing the pole and 11 others to fall in a chain reaction that led to a blackout in the area.

Police said the accident occurred at around 9am on Sukhapibal 8 Road in Tambon Borwin.

Pickup driver loses control

According to Borwin police, the truck, driven by 42-year-old Sittipong (surname withheld), struck a power pole, which then collapsed and pulled down 11 others along the line.

Two vehicles parked along the road were also damaged by the fallen poles, including another pickup carrying four passengers.

Rescue and power cut

Officials from the local power station quickly cut electricity supply before rescue workers extricated the four people from the damaged pickup. They were brought to safety without serious injury.

Sittipong sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Borwin Hospital.

Police said he appeared to have been driving at high speed before dozing off and losing control of the vehicle.

Power restoration and charges

Officials said electricity would be restored to the area by 7pm.

Police added that Sittipong will face charges of reckless driving causing damage and injury once he is discharged from hospital.
