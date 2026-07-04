Worst-case warming could push Sukhothai to 49C and Bangkok near 45C

Thailand could face sharply higher temperatures in the future, with Sukhothai potentially reaching 49C under a worst-case climate scenario, according to a warning by a leading climate and disaster expert.

Assoc Prof Dr Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change and Disaster Centre at Rangsit University, said Thailand was likely to face more severe heat, particularly in the lower North, the Central region and the Northeast, if global warming reaches 2-3C.

In a Facebook post, Seree asked which Thai provinces could face extreme heat in the future, pointing to projected changes in Thailand’s maximum temperatures under different warming scenarios.

He said many countries were already experiencing record-breaking heatwaves, but the current situation could be only the beginning of more extreme weather in the years ahead.



According to Seree, Rangsit University’s Climate and Disaster Centre, drawing on climate assessment work linked to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, has projected changes in Thailand’s future climate.

He said warning signs were already visible globally, with Europe recently facing temperatures of 40-45C and India recording 46.9C. These conditions suggested the world was moving towards a 2C scenario, which he described as an “adapt to survive” scenario.

That scenario, he said, would require societies to adapt to more severe weather conditions, in line with the upper limit of the Paris Agreement target range of 1.5-2.0C. He also warned that this shift would be irreversible.