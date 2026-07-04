Commerce Ministry steps up nominee crackdown to protect Thai businesses

The Commerce Ministry has joined forces with 23 agencies to cut off nominee business networks through technology and proactive statistical screening, reducing high-risk juristic entities by more than 65% and protecting Thai entrepreneurs.

The problem of nominees, in which foreign investors use Thai nationals as disguised representatives to hold business interests on their behalf, has long been a persistent challenge causing damage to Thailand’s economy.

Such practices not only distort market mechanisms and disadvantage honest business operators, but also undermine fair competition nationwide. A systematic solution is therefore urgently needed.

An in-depth analysis of statistics shows that high-risk juristic entities, defined as companies with foreign investment of 0.01% to 49.99%, have grown sharply. Their number rose from only 523 in 1998 to 11,746 in 2025, with a cumulative total of more than 119,297 entities as of June 2026.

This continuous growth reflects legal loopholes that have been exploited for decades.

To tackle the issue, the government has shifted towards a proactive prevention approach. This includes integrated data sharing under a memorandum of understanding signed by 23 relevant agencies, along with stricter screening before company registration to prevent juristic entities from being used as tools for illegal business operations from the outset.