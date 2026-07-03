Tropical Storm Maysak brings heavy-rain warning for 15 red-zone provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its first advisory on Tropical Storm Maysak, warning that 15 provinces are expected to face very heavy rain on Friday.
The TMD said that at 1am on July 3, 2026, a tropical depression over the South China Sea had intensified into Tropical Storm Maysak. At 4am, the storm was centred about 510 kilometres south of Nanning, China, at latitude 17.5 degrees north and longitude 108.6 degrees east. It had maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 65 kilometres per hour and was moving west at around 20 kilometres per hour.
The storm is forecast to move across Hainan Island and make landfall in southern China between July 4 and 6, 2026. The storm’s centre is not expected to move into Thailand.
However, the influence of Maysak, together with a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast and a rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, will bring more rain to the country.
The TMD warned that from July 3-4, Thailand would see increased rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain, especially in the North, upper Northeast, East and South.
From July 5-6, isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected to continue in the upper North and upper Northeast.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are also expected to strengthen. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are forecast to reach 2-3 metres, and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 2 metres, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the affected period.
The department urged people to plan their daily activities and travel carefully to ensure safety and reduce possible impacts. The public is advised to follow updates from the Thai Meteorological Department, available through its website and via telephone at 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, 24 hours a day.
North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Uttaradit
Northeast: Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani
East: Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Ranong and Phang Nga