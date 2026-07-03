Tropical Storm Maysak brings heavy-rain warning for 15 red-zone provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its first advisory on Tropical Storm Maysak, warning that 15 provinces are expected to face very heavy rain on Friday.

The TMD said that at 1am on July 3, 2026, a tropical depression over the South China Sea had intensified into Tropical Storm Maysak. At 4am, the storm was centred about 510 kilometres south of Nanning, China, at latitude 17.5 degrees north and longitude 108.6 degrees east. It had maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 65 kilometres per hour and was moving west at around 20 kilometres per hour.

The storm is forecast to move across Hainan Island and make landfall in southern China between July 4 and 6, 2026. The storm’s centre is not expected to move into Thailand.

However, the influence of Maysak, together with a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast and a rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, will bring more rain to the country.