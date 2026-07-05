Her Majesty the Queen presents trophy at Queen’s Cup Thailand

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana graciously presented the Queen’s Cup trophy to Ekparit Wu after the Thai-Taiwanese golfer won the Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship 2026 at Riverdale Golf Club in Pathum Thani.

Her Majesty travelled to Riverdale Golf Club in Mueang Pathum Thani district at 2.10pm on Sunday (July 5) to observe the final round of the championship, present the trophy to the winner and view golf development activities aimed at raising Thai golfers to international standards.

Her Majesty also observed training sessions for junior golfers, professional golfers and female professional golfers, as well as technology being used to support the development of Thai golf towards excellence on the global stage.

Her Majesty was received by Pathum Thani governor Aekawit Meepien, Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, president of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand, members of the association’s committee and executives of Riverdale Golf Club.