Her Majesty the Queen presents trophy at Queen’s Cup Thailand

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana graciously presented the Queen’s Cup trophy to Ekparit Wu after the Thai-Taiwanese golfer won the Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship 2026 at Riverdale Golf Club in Pathum Thani.
Her Majesty travelled to Riverdale Golf Club in Mueang Pathum Thani district at 2.10pm on Sunday (July 5) to observe the final round of the championship, present the trophy to the winner and view golf development activities aimed at raising Thai golfers to international standards.
Her Majesty also observed training sessions for junior golfers, professional golfers and female professional golfers, as well as technology being used to support the development of Thai golf towards excellence on the global stage.
Her Majesty was received by Pathum Thani governor Aekawit Meepien, Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, president of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand, members of the association’s committee and executives of Riverdale Golf Club.
Her Majesty then proceeded to the royal pavilion near the 18th green, where the president of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand presented a report on the organisation of the Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship 2026 and invited Her Majesty to observe the tournament.
On this occasion, Her Majesty posed for a group photograph with professional golfers and the tournament organising committee. The simple and warm moment left a deep impression on those attending the ceremony.
Her Majesty later travelled by royal electric cart to the 18th tee to watch the leading group compete. After the tournament concluded, representatives of the association, the golf course and tournament sponsors were granted an audience to receive the tournament flag.
Her Majesty then graciously presented the Queen’s Cup trophy to Ekparit Wu, 26, who won the championship with a score of 23 under par.
The Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship 2026 was held from July 2 to 5 at Riverdale Golf Club. The professional golf tournament was organised to develop the potential of Thai golfers, expand competitive opportunities and raise Thailand’s tournament standards to international level.
More than 300 golfers entered the selection process, with 144 players advancing to the final tournament field. The championship was played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with a cut after 36 holes. The top 60 players and ties qualified for the final 36 holes, with the lowest total score determining the winner.
After the trophy presentation, Her Majesty travelled by royal electric cart to the All Thailand Golf Centre, where Her Majesty observed junior golfers practising long- and short-range putting on the practice green.
Her Majesty then proceeded to the High Performance Centre on the first floor to observe swing analysis for female professional golfers and national team golfers practising shots from different distances at the driving bays. Her Majesty later visited the second floor of the High Performance Centre to view advanced motion-analysis technology for female professional golfers.
The Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship is held in honour of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen, reflecting their support for athletes and sport in Thailand.
The royal trophy bestowed by Her Majesty the Queen is regarded as a prestigious symbol of honour and achievement for Thai golfers. It reflects the dedication and perseverance required throughout a professional golf career and serves as encouragement for professional golfers, national athletes, junior players, sports personnel and all sectors working to develop Thai golf.
The Professional Golf Association of Thailand has continued to raise tournament standards and develop Thai golfers, many of whom have gone on to compete internationally, including on the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour and at the Olympic Games.
The Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship is therefore not only a tournament to determine a champion, but also a learning platform for young golfers. It gives junior players the opportunity to experience a national-level tournament, meet professional golfers and learn about the preparation, discipline and standards required to pursue a professional career.