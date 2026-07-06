Sapporo invests in Carlsberg beer venture for Southeast Asia growth

Facing a shrinking home market, Sapporo Breweries Ltd. is pushing further into Asia through a capital and business alliance with major Danish brewer Carlsberg Breweries A/S, the Japanese company said on Monday (6 July).
The two companies plan to set up a joint venture in Singapore, with Sapporo investing about $643 million for a 25 per cent stake.
Sapporo wants the venture to lift beer sales in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, where beer markets are expected to grow at roughly 5 per cent a year.
The overseas drive comes as Japan’s population decline weighs on demand at home.
At a Tokyo press conference, Sapporo President Hiroshi Tokimatsu described the tie-up as “a strategic option to realise business growth more speedily and efficiently.”
Using Carlsberg’s sales network, Sapporo aims to lift sales volumes of products under its overseas-only Sapporo Premium Beer brand to 10 times their 2025 level by 2035.
The two brewers have cooperated since 2024 on sales of Sapporo Premium Beer in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.
The latest agreement will extend that cooperation to Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.
The move follows Sapporo’s decision last December to sell its property operations, including the Yebisu Garden Place commercial complex in central Tokyo.
Sapporo plans to use 300 billion yen to 400 billion yen of the estimated 477 billion yen proceeds from the sale for growth investments such as acquisitions, while concentrating management resources on its mainstay beer and other alcoholic drinks operations.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]