Sapporo invests in Carlsberg beer venture for Southeast Asia growth

Facing a shrinking home market, Sapporo Breweries Ltd. is pushing further into Asia through a capital and business alliance with major Danish brewer Carlsberg Breweries A/S, the Japanese company said on Monday (6 July).

The two companies plan to set up a joint venture in Singapore, with Sapporo investing about $643 million for a 25 per cent stake.

Sapporo wants the venture to lift beer sales in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, where beer markets are expected to grow at roughly 5 per cent a year.

The overseas drive comes as Japan’s population decline weighs on demand at home.