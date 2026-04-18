Confusion at sea casts doubt on Hormuz reopening

Oil prices fell sharply on Friday after Iran said commercial vessels could use the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire period, easing immediate fears of a prolonged energy shock. But confusion at sea and continued warnings from the shipping industry suggested the crisis was far from resolved.

US crude futures closed down about 12% at US$83.85 a barrel, while Brent crude settled nearly 9% lower, as financial markets welcomed what appeared to be a major step towards restoring one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

The sell-off reflected hopes that the worst disruption to global energy supplies might begin to ease. Yet developments on the water told a far more cautious story.

Video footage and ship-tracking data indicated that tanker traffic through the strait remained hesitant even after Tehran’s announcement. A number of tankers and cargo ships attempted to move out through the waterway on Friday, following routes designated by Iran near Larak Island, but several later stopped or abruptly turned back.

Analysts said the behaviour suggested that many vessels still lacked confidence that passage was genuinely secure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had initially described the strait as fully open throughout the ceasefire period with the United States and Israel. But subsequent messaging from Iranian outlets close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps pointed to conditions that looked similar to the restrictions already imposed over recent weeks.