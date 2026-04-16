Hormuz strain leaves energy market tight, fuel fund deficit tops Bt61bn

Thailand’s energy market remains under pressure from the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, with the Ministry of Energy warning that global supply conditions are still tight even as the country maintains oil reserves equivalent to about 110 days of demand.

At the same time, the Oil Fuel Fund deficit has widened to Bt61.591 billion, underlining the growing fiscal strain from efforts to cushion domestic energy costs.

In its April 16 energy update, the ministry said the Middle East conflict remained highly uncertain.

While there have been more hopeful signs that the United States and Iran could reach an agreement soon, continued maritime pressure around Iranian ports and shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz has left investors doubtful that tensions will ease quickly.

As a result, the global energy market is still facing tightness and early fuel shortages, with damaged infrastructure likely to take months to recover even if the fighting ends.