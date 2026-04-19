US widens global pressure on Iran-linked oil tanker shipping

In a special report, The Wall Street Journal cited US officials as saying that the US military is preparing in the coming days to board oil tankers linked to Iran and seize commercial vessels in international waters, widening its maritime crackdown beyond the Middle East.

The plan follows a dramatic reversal in the Strait of Hormuz between Friday and Saturday.

Late on Friday, Iran announced that the waterway had been fully reopened to commercial shipping, a move that immediately sent global oil prices down by 10% and drew a favourable response from President Donald Trump.

But by Saturday, Iranian forces had tightened control again, attacking several merchant vessels and declaring that the waterway was under Iran’s “strict control”, while arguing that the United States was continuing to blockade Iranian ports.

US Central Command later said the United States had already “intercepted 23 vessels” trying to leave Iranian ports under the naval blockade.

The expanded operation would allow Washington to “take control of vessels worldwide linked to Iran”, including Iranian oil tankers operating outside the Persian Gulf and ships carrying weapons in support of the Iranian government.