Iran clears SCG ship to leave Hormuz after Thai diplomatic push

SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2026

After talks with Oman, Bangkok says one of SCG’s two stranded vessels has been cleared to leave the Strait of Hormuz, while efforts continue for the other.

  • Thailand has secured the release of one Siam Cement Group (SCG) cargo vessel that was stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to Iranian shipping restrictions.
  • The release was achieved following a diplomatic visit by Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister to Oman, which acted as an intermediary with Iran.
  • The Thai government is continuing efforts to secure the release of at least one other SCG vessel that remains stranded in the area.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iranian measures restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have severely disrupted international logistics, leaving several Thai cargo vessels stranded in the area and unable to continue their journeys.

To help address the crisis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow paid an official visit to Oman on April 15-17, 2026.

In addition to strengthening bilateral ties, he sought Oman’s cooperation in acting as an intermediary with Iran to help secure the release of Thai vessels still stranded in the area.

Iran clears SCG ship to leave Hormuz after Thai diplomatic push

Most recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received good news from executives of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, or SCG, that one of the company’s two vessels for which assistance had been sought has now been permitted to depart the Strait of Hormuz.

The government said it would continue monitoring the situation until the vessel reaches Thailand safely, while stepping up efforts to help the remaining ship return as soon as possible.

Iran clears SCG ship to leave Hormuz after Thai diplomatic push

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