Iran clears SCG ship to leave Hormuz after Thai diplomatic push

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iranian measures restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have severely disrupted international logistics, leaving several Thai cargo vessels stranded in the area and unable to continue their journeys.

To help address the crisis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow paid an official visit to Oman on April 15-17, 2026.

In addition to strengthening bilateral ties, he sought Oman’s cooperation in acting as an intermediary with Iran to help secure the release of Thai vessels still stranded in the area.