Thailand eyes medical cannabis as US eases restrictions

Public Health Ministry is preparing to push medical cannabis into the country’s health economy after the United States moved to ease restrictions on some cannabis products.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Sunday (April 27) that Thailand’s direction would focus on medical cannabis as a pathway towards a medical and health economy.





His remarks came as the US cannabis industry entered what has been described as a major turning point after President Donald Trump’s administration moved to ease restrictions and lower the risk classification of some cannabis products.

The US Department of Justice has announced steps to reclassify certain marijuana products as less dangerous under federal law. The change does not legalise marijuana nationwide, but it is regarded as one of the most significant US cannabis policy shifts in decades. Reuters reported that the legal cannabis market is projected to exceed US$47 billion in 2026.