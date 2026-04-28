Chao Phraya Express Boat cuts all fares by 1 baht from May 1

Chao Phraya Express Boat Co Ltd will cut fares on all boat services by 1 baht from Friday, May 1, after diesel prices eased to 40.25 baht per litre.
The fare reduction will cover services on the Chao Phraya River between Pak Kret Pier and Wat Rajsingkorn Pier, the company said. The move follows a further 4-baht drop in diesel prices on April 24, according to Lt Cdr Charoenporn Charoentham, managing director of Chao Phraya Express Boat.
Charoenporn said the company would continue to reduce fares if fuel prices fall again.
Under the revised fare structure, the orange-flag boat on the Nonthaburi-Wat Rajsingkorn route will cost 18 baht for the whole route.
The yellow-flag boat between Nonthaburi and Sathorn will cost 23 baht for the whole route.
For the green-yellow-flag boat, the Pak Kret-Nonthaburi section will cost 16 baht, the Nonthaburi-Sathorn section 23 baht, and the full Pak Kret-Sathorn route 35 baht.
The red-flag air-conditioned boat between Nonthaburi and Sathorn will cost 32 baht.
The May 1 reduction marks the second fare cut in about two weeks. Chao Phraya Express Boat earlier lowered fares by 1 baht from April 17 after diesel prices fell to 44.45 baht per litre.
The latest cut is expected to benefit regular river commuters, including workers, students and passengers using boat services to connect with Bangkok’s mass-transit network.
The fare reductions follow earlier increases driven by rising diesel costs.
On March 30, the operator raised fares for all boat types by 2 baht after diesel climbed to 38.99 baht per litre. At the time, the company said fuel costs had directly affected operating expenses and that fares would be adjusted down if oil prices eased.
A second 2-baht increase followed on April 7, after diesel prices rose further to around 44.24 baht per litre. That took fares on key routes to as high as 37 baht for the green-yellow-flag Pak Kret-Sathorn service before the subsequent reductions.
Passengers can check updated timetables via the Facebook page Chao Phraya Express Boat - เรือด่วนเจ้าพระยา or LINE account @cpxcare.