Chao Phraya Express Boat cuts all fares by 1 baht from May 1

Lower diesel costs bring fare relief

Chao Phraya Express Boat Co Ltd will cut fares on all boat services by 1 baht from Friday, May 1, after diesel prices eased to 40.25 baht per litre.

The fare reduction will cover services on the Chao Phraya River between Pak Kret Pier and Wat Rajsingkorn Pier, the company said. The move follows a further 4-baht drop in diesel prices on April 24, according to Lt Cdr Charoenporn Charoentham, managing director of Chao Phraya Express Boat.

Charoenporn said the company would continue to reduce fares if fuel prices fall again.