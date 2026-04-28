AI procurement leap — World Bank turns months of paperwork into minutes





How Project IQ works

Project IQ addresses these issues by integrating procurement plans into a single digital platform that maps out:

Task sequences

Required resources

Financial flows

Within one system, project managers can see all critical information needed to decide the next best step.

The platform also allows users to add essential but often overlooked tasks, such as:

Import permits for medical equipment

Visa arrangements for foreign technicians

Staff training

Site readiness checks

These elements, while not always included in initial plans, directly affect project delivery.

The system’s AI analyses data from more than 15,000 World Bank projects, enabling it to predict risks and flag potential issues early.

From months to minutes

The most significant transformation comes in document generation and evaluation, traditionally the most time-consuming part of procurement.

Preparing a single Terms of Reference (ToR) document previously took an average of nearly six months across the World Bank. Evaluating contractor proposals required a similar timeframe.

Osborne said AI can now generate these documents in seconds, while evaluation reports that once took months or even more than a year can now be completed in under 30 minutes.

“What used to take months, or sometimes more than a year, can now be done in less than 30 minutes and across multiple projects simultaneously,” he said.

A real-world example

Osborne pointed to a case involving stacks of proposal documents for medical equipment procurement.

Previously, reviewing and approving these submissions took around 11 months before equipment could be delivered and installed in hospitals.

“With the new system, we can complete the same process in just a few days,” he said. “That means diagnostic tools reach patients much faster; what once took months or years now takes days or weeks.”

Scaling up carefully

Despite the strong results, the World Bank is taking a measured approach to expanding Project IQ.

Over the next six months, the system will be piloted in additional countries, including:

The Philippines

Mongolia

Fiji

A wider global rollout will follow.

Osborne stressed that success depends not only on technology, but also on organisations’ ability to adapt.

“This is not just about adding a new tool; it is about changing how we work,” he said.

He concluded by returning to his core message: “If we want real development outcomes, we must deliver real results and AI is a tool that can help us achieve that.”