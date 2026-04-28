Japan Draws More US Crude Tankers as Hormuz Blockade Bites Hard

The flow of crude oil tankers from the United States to Japan has risen sharply as the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for oil transport, remains effectively blocked.

By Thursday, 13 tankers heading for Japan had been identified as having left coastal areas of the Gulf of Mexico, a major US crude-loading centre. The total was up from just three about a month earlier, according to Yutaro Nishi, a global analyst at Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute, who examined data from the global ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.

Japan’s government is treating North America as a possible crude supplier outside the Middle East, where fighting between US-Israeli forces and Iran has resulted in the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.