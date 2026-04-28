Rodtang and Takeru clear weigh-in for blockbuster rematch

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa have both cleared the official weigh-in and hydration tests, confirming their blockbuster rematch at ONE SAMURAI 1 in Tokyo on Wednesday (April 29, 2026).

The Thai favourite, known as “The Iron Man”, ended concerns over a possible weight issue after weighing in at 134.8 pounds, with a hydration reading of 1.0095, passing the flyweight limit of 125-135 pounds on his first attempt.

Home fighter Takeru also passed comfortably, weighing 134 pounds, with a hydration reading of 1.0226.



The pair will meet in a high-stakes rematch for the interim ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Their first meeting in March 2025 at ONE 172 ended in dramatic fashion, when Rodtang stunned the Japanese crowd by knocking out Takeru with a left hook just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the opening round.







This rematch is being billed not only as a title fight, but also as a test of pride, whether Rodtang can repeat his dominance, or whether Takeru can claim revenge in front of his home fans.