Rodtang and Takeru clear weigh-in for blockbuster rematch

TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2026
Rodtang and Takeru clear weigh-in for blockbuster rematch

Rodtang and Takeru both pass weigh-in ahead of their ONE SAMURAI 1 rematch in Tokyo for the interim flyweight kickboxing belt

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa have both cleared the official weigh-in and hydration tests, confirming their blockbuster rematch at ONE SAMURAI 1 in Tokyo on Wednesday (April 29, 2026).

The Thai favourite, known as “The Iron Man”, ended concerns over a possible weight issue after weighing in at 134.8 pounds, with a hydration reading of 1.0095, passing the flyweight limit of 125-135 pounds on his first attempt.

Home fighter Takeru also passed comfortably, weighing 134 pounds, with a hydration reading of 1.0226.

Rodtang and Takeru clear weigh-in for blockbuster rematch


The pair will meet in a high-stakes rematch for the interim ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Their first meeting in March 2025 at ONE 172 ended in dramatic fashion, when Rodtang stunned the Japanese crowd by knocking out Takeru with a left hook just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the opening round.

Rodtang and Takeru clear weigh-in for blockbuster rematch
Rodtang and Takeru clear weigh-in for blockbuster rematch

This rematch is being billed not only as a title fight, but also as a test of pride, whether Rodtang can repeat his dominance, or whether Takeru can claim revenge in front of his home fans.

Rodtang and Takeru clear weigh-in for blockbuster rematch

Rodtang and Takeru clear weigh-in for blockbuster rematch

ONE SAMURAI 1 fight card

  • Kanata Nagai vs Atsubo Kambe
  • Hyu vs Taiki Naito
  • Toma Kuroda vs Toki Tamaru
  • Shimon vs Johan Ghazali
  • Keito Yamakita vs Ryohei Kurosawa
  • Tatsumitsu Wada vs Seiichiro Ito
  • Itsuki Hirata vs Ritu Phogat
  • Hiromi Wajima vs Ricardo Bravo
  • Hiroki Akimoto vs Taimu Hisai
  • Ayaka Miura vs Chihiro Sawada
  • Marat Grigorian vs Kaito
  • Jonathan Haggerty vs Yuki Yoza
  • Nadaka vs Songchainoi Kiatsongrit
  • Yuya Wakamatsu vs Avazbek Kholmirzaev
  • Main event: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Takeru Segawa

How to watch ONE SAMURAI 1

ONE SAMURAI 1 will take place in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 12.30pm.

Fans can buy tickets via ONEFC.com/ONESamurai1 or watch the full live broadcast, including Rodtang vs Takeru, via live.onefc.com.

Sources: ONE Championship Thailand; ONE Championship.

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