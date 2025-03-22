ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang open workout highlights

ONE would like to thank ONE 172 Exclusive Japan PPV Partner U-NEXT, Global Energy Drink Partner Monster Energy, Global Blockchain Partner Walrus, and Supporting Partners Eminers and CPA Excellent Partners.

ONE is the world’s largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top-five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen.

ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 190 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and more.

ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, Sky Sports, Globo, beIN SPORTS, Channel 7 HD, Seven Network, SuperSport, DAZN, La Liga TV, Claro Sports, Star Sports, iQIYI, One Sports, U-NEXT, Coupang, NET TV, Vidio, Mediapro, Skynet, Mediacorp, Match TV, and more.