Rodtang and ONE settle dispute, clearing way for Takeru fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE Championship have reached a settlement that clears the way for the Thai star’s April 29 fight against Takeru Segawa in Tokyo, bringing an abrupt end to a contract dispute that had spilled into multiple jurisdictions and threatened to overshadow one of the biggest kickboxing bouts on the calendar. The deal was announced at a Sunday press conference at Jitmuangnon Boxing Camp.

Settlement clears major Tokyo main event

Under the terms disclosed at the briefing, ONE will withdraw civil and criminal cases against Rodtang in Thailand, Japan and Singapore, while all previous oral and written agreements between the two sides will be cancelled. Rodtang’s April 29 bout will instead go ahead under a free-agent arrangement. ONE, for its part, said Rodtang must not pursue further legal action over the earlier 2022 contract dispute or signature issue, must apologise for earlier misunderstandings reflected in social media posts, and must refrain from making further posts that damage the promotion. ONE Thailand president Jitinat Asdamongkol said the promotion had addressed Rodtang’s concerns over the contracts.