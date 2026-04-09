SoftBank, Blackstone apply to form capital tie-ups with TEPCO

In its restructuring plan released in late January, TEPCO said that it would seek capital partners to capitalise on the growing power demand from data centres in line with the spread of artificial intelligence and to secure funds to invest in decarbonising power sources.

TEPCO will work to narrow down the list of applicants, including through discussions by a committee including outside directors. "It could take around a year," a company official said.

In a statement released Thursday, TEPCO said that it is continuing discussions with partner candidates and will steadily proceed with consideration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]