Honda to launch new Super-ONE compact EV for Japan in late May

FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2026
|
Jiji Press

Honda says its new Super-ONE, one of the lightest passenger EVs in Japan, will go on sale in late May with a 274km single-charge range.

  • Honda will launch a new compact electric vehicle, the Super-ONE, in the Japanese market in late May.
  • The vehicle is one of the lightest in its class at 1,090 kg, giving it a range of 274 kilometers on a single charge.
  • The Super-ONE is based on Honda's N Series minivehicles.
  • Pricing has not been announced, but Honda aims to make the model affordable with the help of subsidies.

Honda Motor Co. said Friday (April 10) that it will release a new compact electric vehicle model, the Super-ONE, in Japan in late May.

The Super-ONE weighs 1,090 kilograms, "one of the lightest in its class among all passenger EVs available in the Japanese market," the company said. The model was developed based on its N Series minivehicles.

By improving energy efficiency through weight reduction, the vehicle can travel 274 kilometres on a single charge.

The price has not yet been announced. Honda said that it would make the new model affordable with the help of subsidies.

The company believes that the domestic compact EV market has room for growth.

Honda to launch new Super-ONE compact EV for Japan in late May

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy