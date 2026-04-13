Anutin urges Thais to uphold Songkran, welcome tourists

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has called on Thai people to help preserve Songkran’s cultural identity and welcome visitors from around the world, saying the government wants the Thai New Year festival to become a major global tourism landmark.

In his Songkran 2026 message on April 13, Anutin said the government aimed to conserve, promote and further elevate the festival by highlighting the diversity of Songkran traditions in different parts of the country.

He said those local customs reflected cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation and showcased the enduring beauty of Thai society.