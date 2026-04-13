Anutin urges Thais to uphold Songkran, welcome tourists

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has called on Thai people to help preserve Songkran’s cultural identity and welcome visitors from around the world, saying the government wants the Thai New Year festival to become a major global tourism landmark.
In his Songkran 2026 message on April 13, Anutin said the government aimed to conserve, promote and further elevate the festival by highlighting the diversity of Songkran traditions in different parts of the country.
He said those local customs reflected cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation and showcased the enduring beauty of Thai society.
Anutin said Songkran was not only a tradition, but also a time for families to reunite, express love, care and gratitude, and strengthen ties within families and communities after a year of hard work.
“On the occasion of Songkran and the Thai New Year festival, I would like to ask the public to help carry on this fine cultural tradition and to join together in being gracious hosts in welcoming tourists who come to celebrate this festival of happiness in our country,” he said.
He added that he hoped the celebrations would bring happiness and prosperity to Thai people, warmth and stability to families, and love and unity to society.
“Finally, I hope the Songkran celebrations will be full of joy and fun, rich in colour, and leave a lasting impression on both Thai people and all foreign visitors,” the Prime Minister said.