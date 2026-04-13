DBD urges Songkran shoppers to back Thai Chuay Thai

The Department of Business Development has urged Thais to buy goods under the Commerce Ministry’s “Thai Chuay Thai” programme during Songkran, saying the campaign can help households lower living costs while also supporting Thai entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs and domestic producers.

Relief push targets Songkran spending

DBD director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn made the appeal as households enter one of the year’s heaviest spending periods, when outlays typically rise on trips home, tourism, family gatherings and household shopping.