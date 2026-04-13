DBD urges Songkran shoppers to back Thai Chuay Thai

The Department of Business Development has urged Thais to buy goods under the Commerce Ministry’s “Thai Chuay Thai” programme during Songkran, saying the campaign can help households lower living costs while also supporting Thai entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs and domestic producers.
DBD director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn made the appeal as households enter one of the year’s heaviest spending periods, when outlays typically rise on trips home, tourism, family gatherings and household shopping.
The “Thai Chuay Thai” campaign, launched on April 1, offers discounts of up to 58% on more than 3,000 consumer items through leading wholesale and retail chains nationwide, with Songkran forming a key part of the first-phase push.
The cost-of-living drive is unfolding against a tougher external backdrop. Reuters reported on April 13 that Brent crude jumped 7.3% to $102.16 a barrel after US-Iran talks failed to produce a deal and Washington moved to blockade Iranian shipping, reviving fears of prolonged pressure on fuel and transport costs.
The Department of Business Development has framed the scheme as more than a short-term price promotion. It says the programme is intended to ease household expenses while keeping more spending within the domestic economy, helping Thai businesses increase income, especially SMEs and local manufacturers, during a period of heightened consumer pressure.