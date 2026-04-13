Oil surges as failed US-Iran talks shake global markets

By early Monday, many asset prices had been dragged back to around the levels seen in the middle of last week, before the United States and Iran struck a two-week ceasefire deal.

“The market is now largely back to conditions before the ceasefire, except now the US will block the remaining up to 2 million barrels of Iranian-linked flows through the Strait of Hormuz as well,” said Saul Kavonic, an analyst at MST Marquee in Sydney.

“The key remaining question is if the US renews strikes on Iran, raising the risk of strikes on energy infrastructure across the region which could have a further lasting impact beyond the duration of the war.”

Risk-sensitive currencies also came under pressure. The Australian dollar fell 0.7%, while sterling lost 0.5%. The dollar rose 0.3% to 159.78 yen.

With inflation expectations rising again, investors have begun pricing in the possibility that several central banks, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, could tilt towards raising interest rates this year. That marks a sharp reversal from pre-war expectations for cuts or steady rates.

Global equities ended last week near their highest since early March on hopes that Washington and Tehran were moving towards some kind of resolution. Even so, they remain 2% below where they stood before the war broke out.

Trump also said on Sunday that oil and petrol prices could remain high through November’s midterm elections, in a rare acknowledgement of the war’s potential political fallout.

Reuters