Putin offers to mediate after US-Iran talks end in deadlock

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, said he was willing to help mediate efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East and was ready to facilitate a joint search for a political and diplomatic solution in order to secure a just and lasting peace in the region.

Putin’s offer came after US Vice President JD Vance left Pakistan following the conclusion of the talks and reiterated that the United States had already presented Iran with its final and best offer in an effort to reach a joint agreement.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, said Iran’s negotiating team had proposed a constructive initiative, but the other side had failed to win the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of talks.

Reports from Iran and the United States said the two sides were unable to agree on who would control shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz and whether Iran would have the right to enrich uranium under any agreement.