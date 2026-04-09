Senate Democrats press for new vote on Trump’s authority to strike Iran

Senate Democrats will make another attempt next week to pass a resolution aimed at restricting US President Donald Trump’s authority to launch further military action against Iran without Congressional approval, according to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.
“Congress must reassert its authority, especially at this dangerous moment,” Schumer told a press conference at his office in New York on Wednesday (April 8).
The renewed push came just hours after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Reuters reported that the ceasefire was agreed on Tuesday, less than two hours before Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face major attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Trump’s threat that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” prompted global concern and censure from Democrats, dozens of whom called for Trump’s removal from office. The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.
Schumer called Trump’s statements “unhinged” and argued that the conflict had neither weakened Iran’s government nor curbed its nuclear programme, while also adding to pressure on global fuel prices.
The Trump administration has sought to portray the war as a decisive victory, although the top US general said US troops stood ready to resume fighting.
Iran, meanwhile, continues to insist that its nuclear programme is peaceful. The White House has defended Trump’s actions as lawful, saying he is acting within his authority as commander-in-chief to protect the United States through limited military operations.
Democrats in both chambers have repeatedly tried in recent months to force the president to seek lawmakers’ approval before ordering military action, but those efforts have fallen short in a Congress where Republicans hold narrow majorities.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has also called for a vote, saying lawmakers need to bring Trump’s “reckless war of choice” to a permanent end.
Under the US Constitution, Congress holds the power to declare war, although presidents have long claimed room to order limited or short-term operations in some circumstances.