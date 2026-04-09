Senate Democrats press for new vote on Trump’s authority to strike Iran

Senate Democrats will make another attempt next week to pass a resolution aimed at restricting US President Donald Trump’s authority to launch further military action against Iran without Congressional approval, according to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

“Congress must reassert its authority, especially at this dangerous moment,” Schumer told a press conference at his office in New York on Wednesday (April 8).

The renewed push came just hours after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Reuters reported that the ceasefire was agreed on Tuesday, less than two hours before Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face major attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Trump’s threat that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” prompted global concern and censure from Democrats, dozens of whom called for Trump’s removal from office. The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.