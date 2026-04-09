Trump warns of harsher attacks if Iran peace deal collapses

US President Donald Trump said the United States would keep all military forces and equipment in the Middle East in place until a permanent peace deal with Iran is secured, while warning that Tehran could face an escalation unlike anything seen before if it failed to meet the conditions.

The remarks came as global oil prices rose again amid concerns over supply disruptions and the fate of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post, Trump said US warships, combat aircraft and personnel, backed by extra ammunition and weapons, would remain in the region and stand ready to destroy “an already substantially degraded enemy” if necessary.

Even so, he said he still believed a lasting agreement was possible, claiming Iran had agreed not to develop nuclear weapons and would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, despite continuing signs that tensions remained high.