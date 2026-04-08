Trump backs off Iran ultimatum and agrees to two-week ceasefire

Donald Trump abruptly stepped back from his latest ultimatum to Iran on Tuesday, agreeing to a two-week ceasefire less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face sweeping attacks on civilian infrastructure. The sudden shift marked a dramatic retreat from the apocalyptic language he had used earlier in the day and opened a narrow window for diplomacy instead.





According to Reuters, the ceasefire was brokered with Pakistan acting as mediator, and Iran said talks with the United States would begin on Friday in Islamabad. Iranian state television cast the development as a humiliating US retreat, claiming Trump had accepted Tehran’s terms for ending the war.

Trump said the arrangement would depend on Iran agreeing to pause its blockade of oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway that typically carries around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.





In a post on Truth Social, he described the move as a “double sided CEASEFIRE”, adding that US military goals had already been met and that a longer-term peace deal with Iran and for the wider Middle East was now within reach. He also said Iran had put forward a 10-point proposal that could serve as a workable basis for negotiations, and that he expected an agreement to be finalised during the two-week pause.