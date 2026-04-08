Pakistan emerged as a crucial behind-the-scenes player just as Donald Trump’s dramatic deadline on Iran was pushing the crisis towards a far more dangerous turn. With Trump warning that “a whole civilization” could die that night, Islamabad stepped in to buy time for diplomacy, helping to shift the confrontation away from immediate escalation and into a fragile pause.

Pakistan’s mediation also cast a spotlight on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a veteran politician who is currently serving as Pakistan’s prime minister and leads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Official Pakistani government pages identify him as Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while Pakistan’s government portal lists him as the country’s current prime minister. His role in the latest crisis underlined how Islamabad was trying to position itself not only as a regional stakeholder, but as an active diplomatic channel at a moment of extreme volatility.





According to reports, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir held direct talks with Trump, urging him to extend his deadline by two weeks. Their message was straightforward: give diplomacy a final opening. Trump then announced that he would suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks, saying the pause would depend on Tehran immediately allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the centre of the diplomatic push was a 10-point Iranian proposal passed to Washington through Pakistan. Trump said he viewed the package as a workable starting point for longer-term negotiations, suggesting that enough progress had been made to justify stepping back from the brink, at least for now.