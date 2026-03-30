Pakistan offers mediation as Tehran warns over US ground troops

The war centred on Iran showed no sign of easing on Sunday, with Israel reporting a new wave of strikes across Iranian territory, Washington sending Marines into the Middle East, and Pakistan offering to host talks aimed at ending the conflict even as Tehran warned it would retaliate if US troops were deployed on the ground.

Pakistan said it was preparing to facilitate “meaningful talks” in the coming days. After meeting regional foreign ministers, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the discussions had covered possible ways to bring the war in the region to an early and permanent end, including the prospect of US-Iran talks in Islamabad. He said Pakistan would be honoured to host and facilitate such talks in pursuit of a comprehensive and lasting settlement. It was not immediately clear whether the United States and Iran had agreed to take part.

The US State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the possibility of talks in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s effort is complicated by the hardline positions set out by the United States, Israel and Iran over what would be required to bring the conflict to an end.

Earlier, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused Washington of signalling possible negotiations while at the same time preparing to send in troops. He said Tehran was ready to respond if US soldiers were deployed, and said in a message to the nation that Iran would never accept humiliation so long as the Americans were seeking its surrender.