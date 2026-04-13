What Thai Astrology Has in Store for You This Songkran

As Thailand rings in its traditional New Year, astrologers have mapped out the fortunes of all 12 zodiac signs – here is what the stars say.

Every April, millions of Thais celebrate Songkran — the country's most beloved festival, marked by water fights, family reunions and offerings to elders.

But beyond the revelry, the season carries a deeper significance rooted in ancient Brahmin cosmology.

The word "Songkran" derives from Sanskrit, meaning "to move" or "to pass through," and refers to the sun's transit from one zodiac sign to the next.

When the sun enters Aries, it signals what astrologers call Maha Songkran — the great transition, and the start of the Thai New Year.

This year, Maha Songkran falls on Tuesday 14 April 2026, at 10:34 in the morning. The new era officially begins on Thursday, 16 April, when the minor era (Julasakkarat) advances to 1388 — a moment known as Thaloengsok.

The year is governed by the horse sign and the fire element, setting a tone of energy and urgency for the months ahead.



Meet the deity of the year

Each Songkran is presided over by a celestial figure whose attributes are believed to shape the coming year. For 2026, that figure is Rakshasadevi, the third daughter of the divine lord Kabilaphrom.

She arrives adorned with pink lotus blossoms and emerald jewels, carrying a trident in her right hand and a bow and arrow in her left, mounted upright on a wild boar.

Her standing posture, according to traditional belief, reflects abundant power – but also a warning to stay alert to turbulence in the middle of the year.



