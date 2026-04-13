What Thai Astrology Has in Store for You This Songkran

As Thailand rings in its traditional New Year, astrologers have mapped out the fortunes of all 12 zodiac signs – here is what the stars say.
Every April, millions of Thais celebrate Songkran — the country's most beloved festival, marked by water fights, family reunions and offerings to elders.
But beyond the revelry, the season carries a deeper significance rooted in ancient Brahmin cosmology.
The word "Songkran" derives from Sanskrit, meaning "to move" or "to pass through," and refers to the sun's transit from one zodiac sign to the next.
When the sun enters Aries, it signals what astrologers call Maha Songkran — the great transition, and the start of the Thai New Year.
This year, Maha Songkran falls on Tuesday 14 April 2026, at 10:34 in the morning. The new era officially begins on Thursday, 16 April, when the minor era (Julasakkarat) advances to 1388 — a moment known as Thaloengsok.
The year is governed by the horse sign and the fire element, setting a tone of energy and urgency for the months ahead.
Meet the deity of the year
Each Songkran is presided over by a celestial figure whose attributes are believed to shape the coming year. For 2026, that figure is Rakshasadevi, the third daughter of the divine lord Kabilaphrom.
She arrives adorned with pink lotus blossoms and emerald jewels, carrying a trident in her right hand and a bow and arrow in her left, mounted upright on a wild boar.
Her standing posture, according to traditional belief, reflects abundant power – but also a warning to stay alert to turbulence in the middle of the year.
A cautionary national forecast
Before turning to individual fortunes, Thai astrologers have issued a broader warning for the year ahead. The dominance of the fire element in the annual chart points to irregular rainfall, potential drought in parts of the country, and disrupted agricultural output.
A forecast known as Tanya Haan Wibat — roughly, "the ruin of grain" — warns of pest infestations that could halve crop yields.
Rain is predicted to fall unevenly, with only a fraction of the expected precipitation reaching inhabited areas. Farmers and water-dependent industries are advised to plan carefully.
The three signs with the strongest fortunes
According to Luck Rakhanithes, one of Thailand's most prominent astrologers, three signs stand out this Songkran as having particularly favourable charts.
Aries (13 April – 13 May) enters the new year with remarkable momentum. Venus and Jupiter align in an auspicious configuration, favouring wealth, investment and new ventures. Those launching a business during Songkran are said to have an especially strong chance of success.
Taurus (14 May – 13 June) can expect a significant upswing from 22 April onwards, when Venus enters a highly favourable position for this sign. Those in creative fields or sales are forecast to flourish well into November, with entrepreneurship strongly favoured.
Gemini (14 June – 14 July) is set to see career obstacles that have persisted for some time dissolve after Songkran. Luck Rakhanithes describes this as a clear runway: those who push forward are promised decisive and lasting results.
Signs turning a corner
Cancer (15 July – 16 August) is approaching a landmark moment. After 31 May, Jupiter makes a once-in-12-years pass over this sign's natal position – a transit Luck Rakhanithes associates with recovery from illness, relief from grief, and sustained improvement.
Leo (17 August – 16 September) is finally emerging from a prolonged difficult period under Saturn. The second half of the year brings strong support from senior figures and influential allies, pointing toward a meaningful and lasting upswing.
Pisces (14 March – 12 April) has already felt the shift, with skies opening as early as 20 March. Career momentum is building, and new opportunities are expected to continue flowing through the months ahead.
Signs navigating change
Virgo (17 September – 16 October) can expect gains, but contracts and formal agreements will require careful handling. Flexibility in negotiations will serve far better than rigidity.
Scorpio (16 November – 15 December) is due for a reversal after a period of repeated financial setbacks. Health improvements are also forecast, with clearer results expected from late May onwards.
Libra (17 October – 15 November) will see long-held goals begin to materialise after Songkran, building steadily toward stability and security over the coming months.
Sagittarius (16 December - 15 January) looks to technology, international connections and new directions as the primary paths forward. Luck Rakhanithes urges this sign against despondency — progress rewards those who act.
Capricorn (16 January – 12 February) is advised to treat this period as one of quiet preparation. Those who lay their foundations now are forecast to find the second half of the year opens broadly in their favour.
Aquarius (13 February – 13 March) is rewarded for staying current and forward-thinking. Wealth and reputation are said to follow naturally for those who embrace new trends rather than resist them.
Lucky birth years
Beyond the 12 astrological signs, practitioners of the Rattanakosin royal astrology tradition identify fortunate years within the 12-year animal cycle.
For Songkran 2026, they name the Rabbit, the Goat and the Dog as the three most auspicious birth years.
Those born in these years are said to enjoy smooth travels, new opportunities arising from journeys, and the easing of long-standing difficulties during the festival season.
Zodiac forecasts are attributed to Luck Rakhanithes; birth-year readings draw on the Rattanakosin royal astrology tradition.
All forecasts are intended as cultural guidance. As Luck Rakhanithes himself notes, the stars are a compass, not a map — destiny is shaped above all by right thought, right action and right speech.