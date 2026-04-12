Riverside Reverie: A Guide to Bangkok’s Sacred Songkran Circuit

Embrace the spiritual heart of the Thai New Year with a curated journey through five historic royal temples along the majestic Chao Phraya River.

As the April sun reaches its zenith, Bangkok transforms. While the city’s modern thoroughfares brace for the high-octane revelry of water fights, a more serene, ancestral rhythm takes hold along the banks of the Chao Phraya.

This year, the Bangkok Water Festival 2026 returns for its 11th edition, inviting travellers to trade the plastic water pistols for jasmine-scented lustral water in a celebration of "Joyful Songkran in My Hometown."

From 13 to 15 April, five of the capital’s most prestigious royal temples are opening their gates for a series of merit-making rituals.

To facilitate this spiritual odyssey, a fleet of free shuttle boats will ply the river between 09:00 and 17:30, linking these historic sanctuaries into one seamless cultural loop.