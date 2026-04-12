Thai New Year 2026: Seeking Auspicious Blessings through Ancient Relics and Celestial Guardians

Celebrate Songkran 2026 at Bangkok’s National Museum with a rare ritual bathing of 23 Buddha relics and the nine deities governing human destiny.



As the sweltering heat of April descends upon Bangkok, marking the arrival of the traditional Thai New Year, the Fine Arts Department is inviting the public to look beyond modern "water fights" and reconnect with the spiritual soul of the Songkran Festival.

Reporting for Krungthep Turakij, Walan Supakorn highlights a concerted effort by the Ministry of Culture to preserve the country's cultural foundations.

From 12–14 April 2026, the National Museum Bangkok will transform the Siwamokhaphiman Hall into a sanctuary of ancient tradition.

This year’s centrepiece is the "Bathing of Buddha Relics and the Nine Guardian Deities," a ritual designed to bestow Siri Mongkhon—or auspicious blessings—upon visitors as they enter the new year.

Sacred Relics and Enamelled Artistry

At the heart of the festivities are 23 Buddha relics. These sacred remains are housed in an exquisite Rattanakosin-period gold-enamelled casket, a masterpiece of Thai craftsmanship.

Historically, this tiny urn—measuring just 3.5cm in height—was enshrined within the radiant halo of the Phra Phuttha Sihing, one of Thailand’s most revered Buddha images.



Bathing these relics is a ritual of profound significance. In Thai Buddhist tradition, the act is akin to being in the presence of the Lord Buddha himself. For the faithful, it is a gesture believed to cultivate prosperity and mental peace.

