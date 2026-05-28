Thailand’s concert boom tests venues, standards and who really benefits

Rachata Thunyavuthi, founder and chief executive officer of One Asia Ventures Co Ltd, organiser of the Siam Songkran Music Festival and holder of the rights to stage Tomorrowland Thailand, said Thailand now hosts at least 300 events a year.

He said the figure came from beverage-brand sponsors, who found that the number of events they supported alone exceeded 300. The actual total across the country is therefore likely to be higher.

In some weeks, as many as 30 events may be staged nationwide at the same time. However, major electronic dance music, or EDM, events remain limited, with no more than around 15 large-scale EDM events expected throughout the year.

Venue shortage remains a key bottleneck

Despite the strong growth, Thailand’s ambition to become a regional concert and festival hub faces a major infrastructure challenge.

Rachata said concert venues in Thailand remain limited and are now at a critical stage of development. When people think of major concert venues in the country, only a small number of indoor and outdoor locations usually come to mind.

Outdoor venues in urban areas are particularly difficult to find. Large open-air sites in city centres are scarce, while major events for around 30,000 people can create severe traffic problems if they are held in locations without access to mass transit.

As a result, many EDM organisers have to build temporary event spaces from scratch, adding to costs and complexity.

Rachata said Thailand had not previously invested heavily in purpose-built event infrastructure because the country already had many natural tourist attractions and entertainment destinations. This differed from Singapore, which had to invest in infrastructure to draw visitors.

However, he said the outlook was improving. The arrival of Tomorrowland Thailand has helped boost confidence among the public and private sectors, showing that concerts and festivals are no longer small businesses but key drivers of tourism and the wider economy.

He said there were already discussions about developing some sports stadiums into dome-style venues, adding that Thailand could see new purpose-built event venues emerge within the next one to two years.

Chinese capital raises industry concerns

The rapid growth of Thailand’s concert economy has also raised concerns about foreign capital, particularly Chinese investment, entering the local event and fan-meeting market.

Fan communities have increasingly pointed to Chinese-backed organisers entering both small and large-scale concerts and fan meetings, with concerns focusing on ticket prices, event-management systems and crowd-control standards.

Rachata said more Chinese investors were now looking for opportunities in Thailand’s event and music festival market. He described the issue as one of the industry’s emerging pain points, although he said the music festivals under his management had not yet been directly affected because Chinese organisers had not entered the festival segment at that scale.

He said One Asia Ventures had previously been approached by several Chinese investment groups, both to act as an event organiser and to explore joint ventures. However, the company rejected the proposals after studying their business models and concluding that the long-term impact could outweigh short-term benefits.

“At first, we saw it as a possible opportunity because new capital could help the market grow faster and create new business opportunities. But after studying the actual operating models, we found there were many issues that required deeper consideration beyond immediate returns,” he said.

Who benefits from the concert economy?

Rachata said the key question was not simply competition between Thai and foreign operators, but the structure of the industry itself.

Some foreign organisers bring in their own teams, production systems, suppliers and business networks, leaving Thai companies with only a limited role in the value chain. That means money from major events may not be distributed widely to local crews, contractors, suppliers or service providers.

He acknowledged that the issue is complex. In some cases, artist agencies require organisers to use their own teams or equipment, including lighting, sound systems and stage structures. In the past, Thailand was not always fully ready to supply everything required for major international shows, leading to the import of equipment and specialist teams.

Import-tax exemptions for certain event-related equipment have also made the process easier.

However, industry observers say Thailand must now consider how to ensure that the benefits of its concert boom are captured more broadly within the domestic economy.