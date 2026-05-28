The Stone and Mad Unicorn sweep KCL Awards 2026

Thai thriller The Stone and Netflix drama series Mad Unicorn emerged as the biggest winners at the 22nd Kom Chad Luek Awards, or KCL Awards 2026, after collecting the top prizes in the film and drama-series categories.

Mad Unicorn, known in Thai as Songkhram Song Duan, led the drama-series field with four wins: best drama/series, best drama-series direction, best actor in a drama/series and best drama-series screenplay.

Netflix lists the title as a 2025 limited drama series about an entrepreneur building a courier start-up and facing powerful rivals.

In the film category, The Stone, or The Stone Phra Tae Khon Kae, took three major honours: best film, best film direction and best screenplay.

The Thai crime thriller is directed by Pae Arak Amornsupasiri and Bee Wuttipong Sukhanin, and was released in 2025.

The film’s triumph also marked a strong debut for its directing duo. After receiving the best film award, Arak thanked the cast, crew, studio, backers and audiences for trusting a new directing team and a new company, saying the response to the film had been deeply encouraging.