The Stone and Mad Unicorn sweep KCL Awards 2026

Thai thriller The Stone and Netflix drama series Mad Unicorn emerged as the biggest winners at the 22nd Kom Chad Luek Awards, or KCL Awards 2026, after collecting the top prizes in the film and drama-series categories.
Mad Unicorn, known in Thai as Songkhram Song Duan, led the drama-series field with four wins: best drama/series, best drama-series direction, best actor in a drama/series and best drama-series screenplay.
Netflix lists the title as a 2025 limited drama series about an entrepreneur building a courier start-up and facing powerful rivals.
In the film category, The Stone, or The Stone Phra Tae Khon Kae, took three major honours: best film, best film direction and best screenplay.
The Thai crime thriller is directed by Pae Arak Amornsupasiri and Bee Wuttipong Sukhanin, and was released in 2025.
The film’s triumph also marked a strong debut for its directing duo. After receiving the best film award, Arak thanked the cast, crew, studio, backers and audiences for trusting a new directing team and a new company, saying the response to the film had been deeply encouraging.
The music categories also produced multiple winners. YOUNGOHM, from BKK Legacy Entertainment, won best male solo artist and best Thai pop song for “Jai Chan Tam Ther Pai”.
Keng Harit also collected two awards: best new artist for “Montra”, from the soundtrack of Khemjira Tong Rod, and rising screen couple of the year in the drama-series category alongside Namping from the same series.
Another prominent winner was Ginny Natnicha Pratipnatsiri, who took home two popular-vote awards: popular female actor and popular Yuri screen couple with Jayna Angelina Stevens from the GL series Poisonous Love.
The ceremony opened with KT KRATAE, whose viral “hom sabai sai jeans” look has become associated with Thai soft power. She performed “Bangkok City”, followed by new-generation luk thung group New Country, helping set the tone for a night built around Thai entertainment, pop culture and cultural identity.
KT KRATAE later received a special award from the Ministry of Culture as an artist promoting Thai identity internationally. She dedicated the award to Thais who take pride in their culture and helped turn the sabai-and-jeans look into a global online trend.
Another Ministry of Culture honour, for a drama/series creatively presenting Thai identity, went to Interminable, a Thai cultural BL series directed by Mai Phawat Panangkasiri, best known for period dramas.
Special awards by the Ministry of Culture
Thai popular music
Film awards
Drama-series awards
Popular Vote awards