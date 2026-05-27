KLUB25 pushes Thai nightlife onto the global stage

Thailand’s entertainment industry and nighttime economy are increasingly being recognised as more than just after-dark leisure businesses, with nightlife now viewed as an important driver of tourism, urban culture and the wider economy.
Major global cities including London, New York and Tokyo have spent years developing their nighttime cultural districts to attract international visitors and investment, while also shaping unique city identities through music, lighting, technology, creativity and premium hospitality experiences.
Against an increasingly competitive global backdrop, nightlife operators worldwide have been forced to raise standards across every aspect of their businesses — from sound systems and music programming to safety measures and immersive entertainment experiences designed to capture the attention of international visitors.
In today’s nightlife industry, global recognition is no longer determined simply by venue size, but increasingly by the quality of the experience and the innovation behind it.
Thailand’s nightlife sector has gained fresh international attention this year after two venues from the country secured places in “The World’s 100 Best Clubs 2025” ranking by the International Nightlife Association.
One of them was KLUB25, located in Bangkok’s Thonglor 25 district, which was ranked 97th in the world.
The appearance of a Bangkok venue on the international list is being viewed as another sign that Thailand’s nightlife scene is no longer just part of urban lifestyle culture, but is increasingly connected to music, tourism, hospitality and the country’s growing nighttime economy — an area now receiving greater attention from cities around the world.
The Phoenix BKK Co Ltd, the company behind the venue’s food and beverage operations, said KLUB25 was designed to deliver a multi-dimensional entertainment experience within a single venue.
The club combines live music, international DJs, private KTV rooms, lounge spaces and nightlife-focused hospitality tailored to both Thai customers and international visitors, particularly within Thonglor, one of Bangkok’s best-known lifestyle districts.
“What makes this venue interesting is not simply that it is a club in a popular neighbourhood, but the way it combines entertainment with lighting, sound, private spaces and hospitality in a format that appeals to both Thai customers and foreign tourists,” the company said.
“Especially notable are the KTV rooms, which support multiple languages including Thai, English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese, creating an atmosphere that is more diverse than a typical nightlife venue.”
The World’s 100 Best Clubs™ 2025 ranking is not based solely on popularity. Judges also consider several operational and experiential factors, including music programming, sound system quality, safety standards, service, venue management, domestic and international reputation, and sustainability practices.
These criteria have helped make the ranking one of the most talked-about benchmarks in the global nightlife industry.
From a lifestyle perspective, Thailand having only two venues in the global top 100 — with one of them based in Bangkok — is being seen as another signal that the Thai capital still holds strong potential as one of the region’s leading nightlife destinations.
That appeal extends beyond nightlife itself to include music, live performances, city experiences and tourism after dark.
For KLUB25, its rise from Thonglor 25 to an international ranking is about more than a number on a list. It also reflects how Thai nightlife is evolving into something more contemporary, diverse and internationally connected, while creating space for younger generations and travellers from around the world to experience another side of Bangkok’s entertainment culture.
For followers of urban culture and lifestyle trends, the inclusion of a Thai club in The World’s 100 Best Clubs™ 2025 is likely to attract attention internationally and could further strengthen Bangkok’s reputation as a tourism city known for its diversity, creativity and vibrant atmosphere from day to night.