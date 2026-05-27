KLUB25 pushes Thai nightlife onto the global stage

Thailand’s entertainment industry and nighttime economy are increasingly being recognised as more than just after-dark leisure businesses, with nightlife now viewed as an important driver of tourism, urban culture and the wider economy.

Major global cities including London, New York and Tokyo have spent years developing their nighttime cultural districts to attract international visitors and investment, while also shaping unique city identities through music, lighting, technology, creativity and premium hospitality experiences.

Against an increasingly competitive global backdrop, nightlife operators worldwide have been forced to raise standards across every aspect of their businesses — from sound systems and music programming to safety measures and immersive entertainment experiences designed to capture the attention of international visitors.

In today’s nightlife industry, global recognition is no longer determined simply by venue size, but increasingly by the quality of the experience and the innovation behind it.

Thailand’s nightlife sector has gained fresh international attention this year after two venues from the country secured places in “The World’s 100 Best Clubs 2025” ranking by the International Nightlife Association.