Sihasak tells UNSC Thailand never claimed others’ land

Sihasak Phuangketkeow told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that Thailand has never sought to claim the territory of any country, after Cambodia referred to the Thai-Cambodian situation during a UNSC debate in New York.

Sihasak attended the UNSC open debate on maintaining the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and promoting the UN-centred international system under the agenda of maintaining international peace and security on May 26 at UN headquarters in New York.

He attended at the invitation of Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister.





During the session, Sihasak congratulated China on assuming the presidency of the Security Council and said today’s global challenges extended beyond conflict and instability to include declining confidence in the international system centred on the United Nations.

He warned that the idea that “might makes right” and transactional calculations of interests were increasingly replacing established rules and principles.

“In reality, respect for international law and the UN Charter must not become merely rhetoric or tools for pursuing unilateral interests,” he said, adding that trust, confidence and sincerity remained essential for peaceful conflict resolution and sustainable peace.