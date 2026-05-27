TISTR marks 63 years with innovation push to transform Thai economy

The Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR) has marked its 63rd anniversary under the theme “Partner of Your Success”, reaffirming its commitment to using science, technology and innovation to drive future industries and strengthen Thailand’s grassroots economy.
The institute, which operates under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), is pursuing this goal through its “TISTR Total Solution” mechanism, designed to meet the needs of modern businesses while taking environmental concerns into account.
The anniversary event was held on May 25 at TISTR Technopolis in Khlong Ha subdistrict, Pathum Thani province.
Prof Dr Supachai Pathumnakul, permanent secretary of MHESI and chairman of the TISTR executive board, presided over the ceremony. He was joined by Assoc Prof Dr Weerachai Arjharn, governor of TISTR, along with the institute’s executives and staff.
The ceremony included paying tribute to the institute’s sacred objects, as well as paying royal homage to King Rama IV and King Rama X. Participants later attended a Buddhist chanting ceremony and offered lunch to monks at the main meeting room on the fifth floor of the Administration Building.
As part of the anniversary activities, Weerachai presided over the 2026 certificate presentation ceremony, held to honour those who have contributed to the institute’s work and national development.
The awards were presented to two external supporters, 26 employees who had made outstanding contributions, and long-serving personnel who have worked for the organisation for many years. These included 18 employees with 30 years of service and seven employees with 20 years of service.
TISTR noted that the recognition was intended to boost morale and encourage staff to continue helping the institute create sustainable benefits for society.
Outlining TISTR’s current operations and future direction, Weerachai explained that the institute is focused on integrating research into practical use, both commercially and socially, through its “Total Solution” approach.
The institute is also working to incubate Thai entrepreneurs at all levels through proactive programmes that respond to global trends.
These include efforts to support the Bio-Circular-Green Economy, or BCG model, promote fertiliser innovation and smart farming under the concept of Net Zero Agriculture, and raise the standards of Thai laboratories to control and certify the quality of distinctive agricultural products.
One example is research aimed at adding value to durian and extending its shelf life, with the goal of strengthening the competitiveness and economic resilience of Thai farmers.
Looking ahead, Weerachai stressed that TISTR has set a clear goal of turning research into an economic tool that can enhance the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs on the global stage.
The institute aims to become a leading high-performance organisation in the region, driving research and development that supports the country’s Net Zero goals. It also seeks to stand alongside businesses as a partner in success and act as a key force in improving the quality of life of Thai people across all dimensions in a sustainable way.
Entrepreneurs and members of the public interested in science, technology and innovation services, or in business and technology cooperation, can contact TISTR through its call centre at 0 2577 9000, via the TISTR JUMP customer service system, or follow the latest innovation updates at www.tistr.or.th.