TISTR marks 63 years with innovation push to transform Thai economy

Outlining TISTR’s current operations and future direction, Weerachai explained that the institute is focused on integrating research into practical use, both commercially and socially, through its “Total Solution” approach.

The institute is also working to incubate Thai entrepreneurs at all levels through proactive programmes that respond to global trends.

These include efforts to support the Bio-Circular-Green Economy, or BCG model, promote fertiliser innovation and smart farming under the concept of Net Zero Agriculture, and raise the standards of Thai laboratories to control and certify the quality of distinctive agricultural products.

One example is research aimed at adding value to durian and extending its shelf life, with the goal of strengthening the competitiveness and economic resilience of Thai farmers.

Looking ahead, Weerachai stressed that TISTR has set a clear goal of turning research into an economic tool that can enhance the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs on the global stage.

The institute aims to become a leading high-performance organisation in the region, driving research and development that supports the country’s Net Zero goals. It also seeks to stand alongside businesses as a partner in success and act as a key force in improving the quality of life of Thai people across all dimensions in a sustainable way.

Entrepreneurs and members of the public interested in science, technology and innovation services, or in business and technology cooperation, can contact TISTR through its call centre at 0 2577 9000, via the TISTR JUMP customer service system, or follow the latest innovation updates at www.tistr.or.th.