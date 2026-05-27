Somkid Urges ‘New Deal’ to Capture Global Investment

Former deputy premier urges Thailand to ride a ‘second wave’ of global investment with a bold ‘New Deal’ rather than repeat costly short-term fixes.

Thailand is sitting atop a “large bomb", Dr Somkid Jatusripitak told an audience of Triam Udom alumni on Tuesday evening — and simultaneously on the cusp of its most promising investment cycle in four decades.

The former deputy prime minister delivered a candid diagnosis of the country’s structural weaknesses while arguing that global geopolitical upheaval had, paradoxically, placed Thailand in an enviable position for foreign direct investment.

“Do not lose heart,” he said. “In every crisis there is always an opportunity — you just have to see it.”

A Crisis of Compounding Problems

Dr Somkid catalogued Thailand’s predicament bluntly: GDP growth had been sliding for years, not months; poverty remained high; wages had stagnated; and inequality was widening visibly – mid-range restaurants emptying while upmarket ones stayed full.

Onto those structural problems had landed a fresh wave of external shocks: conflict in the Middle East, rising oil prices, inflation, and the uncertainty of US trade policy.

He was sharply critical of the government’s habit of borrowing to subsidise end-user prices rather than tackling the source of costs.

Fuel price structures, oil taxation, and the pricing policies of state-linked energy companies – in which the Treasury holds a majority stake – all warranted urgent scrutiny, he said.