Thailand Bids to Become Asia's Wellness Hub as Global Market Heads for $1.35 Trillion

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is courting high-value health tourists with a major trade event, betting on the country's unique blend of ancient healing traditions and world-class medical infrastructure.
Thailand is positioning itself at the forefront of the global wellness tourism boom, as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) prepares to host the "Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Trade Meet 2026" – a business matching event designed to forge international partnerships and cement the kingdom's reputation as a premier health destination.
The event will bring together 74 overseas wellness tourism operators with 68 Thai businesses spanning spas, preventive medicine, alternative therapies and health resorts, reflecting the TAT's broader push towards high-value, sustainable tourism.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool set out the agency's ambition plainly.
"We give priority to raising wellness products and services to international standards by attracting high-spending quality tourists, developing health tourism routes in both major and secondary cities, and promoting sustainability across environmental and community dimensions," she said.
A Market Too Large to Ignore
The commercial logic behind the strategy is compelling. The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) forecasts the worldwide wellness tourism market will reach $1.35 trillion (approximately 43 trillion baht) by 2028, growing at an average annual rate of 10.2 per cent between 2023 and 2028.
Thailand's own wellness economy is already valued at over $40 billion and is expanding faster than the broader tourism sector.
Wellness tourism currently ranks fourth in the global wellness economy — behind personal care and beauty, healthy eating and nutrition, and physical activity — and accounted for $830.2 billion in 2023, representing 7.8 per cent of all tourist trips worldwide.
The financial case for targeting this segment is particularly strong. International wellness tourists spend an average of $1,668 per trip, some 36 per cent more than conventional tourists.
Domestic wellness travellers also punch above their weight, spending $673 per trip — a remarkable 163 per cent more than ordinary domestic tourists.
Thailand currently ranks 24th in the GWI's global wellness economy index, assessed across 145 countries, sitting alongside nations with robust health and tourism infrastructure and consumer populations that place a premium on wellbeing investment.
Playing to Strengths
TAT identifies three core advantages underpinning Thailand's pitch. First, internationally recognised service standards and high-calibre medical personnel. Second, a breadth of offerings ranging from medical wellness to holistic programmes. Third, and perhaps most distinctively, Thai identity itself — traditional massage, herbal medicine and indigenous health culture that no competitor can easily replicate.
The TAT has backed its ambitions with original research into wellness tourist behaviour, aiming to help operators identify the right audience segments more precisely.
Six distinct traveller profiles have been mapped: health-conscious individuals focused on prevention; working adults and millennials seeking urban escape; older adults and retirees pursuing rehabilitation and longevity treatments; "life reboot seekers" recovering from burnout; high-spending premium wellness tourists; and international travellers combining leisure with health experiences.
Wellness Across the Regions
The research also reveals pronounced regional strengths across the country. The northern city of Chiang Mai and its surroundings are distinguished by Lanna traditional medicine, herbal heritage and Buddhist meditation centres ideal for mental restoration.
The lower north highlights historical parks suited to mindfulness hiking and folk healing rituals, whilst the northeast offers farm-to-table organic experiences and meditation retreats set against natural parks.
Central Thailand presents premium wellness retreats and organic farm tourism, while the capital, Bangkok, leads with world-class hospitals offering wellness check-ups and anti-ageing therapies, five-star fitness and yoga centres, and Thai massage outlets with rigorous quality standards.
In the south, beach and island resorts along both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman coasts offer world-class yoga retreats, hydrotherapy using natural hot springs, and organic herbal cuisine — products that TAT believes hold particular appeal for wellness travellers from Europe and North America.
Matching Treatments to Markets
The TAT research highlights distinct preferences among source markets.
German tourists gravitate towards meditation, yoga and high-end hot spring experiences, whilst British visitors show a strong preference for traditional Thai massage and herbal spas. French tourists are drawn to herbal steam treatments, forest bathing and organic cuisine.
American visitors favour yoga, nature therapy and wellness resorts, whilst Chinese tourists show interest in hot springs, Thai traditional medicine and anti-ageing treatments.
Japanese visitors are particularly drawn to Thai herbal therapies and hot spring bathing.
Understanding these preferences, the TAT argues, is essential to developing products that genuinely satisfy international demand rather than offering one-size-fits-all wellness experiences.
The Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Trade Meet 2026 is presented as a pivotal step in that more targeted approach — one that the authority hopes will help transform Thailand from a popular wellness destination into the undisputed wellness hub of Asia.
Source: www.thailand.go.th