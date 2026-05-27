Thailand Bids to Become Asia's Wellness Hub as Global Market Heads for $1.35 Trillion

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is courting high-value health tourists with a major trade event, betting on the country's unique blend of ancient healing traditions and world-class medical infrastructure.



Thailand is positioning itself at the forefront of the global wellness tourism boom, as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) prepares to host the "Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Trade Meet 2026" – a business matching event designed to forge international partnerships and cement the kingdom's reputation as a premier health destination.

The event will bring together 74 overseas wellness tourism operators with 68 Thai businesses spanning spas, preventive medicine, alternative therapies and health resorts, reflecting the TAT's broader push towards high-value, sustainable tourism.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool set out the agency's ambition plainly.

"We give priority to raising wellness products and services to international standards by attracting high-spending quality tourists, developing health tourism routes in both major and secondary cities, and promoting sustainability across environmental and community dimensions," she said.

A Market Too Large to Ignore

The commercial logic behind the strategy is compelling. The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) forecasts the worldwide wellness tourism market will reach $1.35 trillion (approximately 43 trillion baht) by 2028, growing at an average annual rate of 10.2 per cent between 2023 and 2028.

Thailand's own wellness economy is already valued at over $40 billion and is expanding faster than the broader tourism sector.

