PDMO: Thailand eyes World Bank loan for low-carbon city project

The borrowing schedule will follow the spending plan assessed by the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

The first tranche is expected to total 35 billion baht. In the initial phase, the government will focus on short-term borrowing as bridge financing, using instruments such as promissory notes (P/Ns) and term loans.

Domestic borrowing remains priority

Jindarat said the government would continue to rely mainly on domestic borrowing, citing ample liquidity in the local financial system and significantly lower costs compared with foreign-currency borrowing.

Thailand’s external debt currently accounts for only 0.74% of total public debt, she added.

Low financing cost expected

The PDMO has already opened the bidding process and is awaiting proposals from financial institutions.

The loan contracts will have a four-year term. The government may later consider restructuring the debt into long-term bonds.

Jindarat said the key advantage of the latest fundraising plan was its low financing cost. Based on Thailand’s benchmark interest rate, THOR, plus a spread, the overall interest rate is expected to be around 1.2%.