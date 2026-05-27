TPSO says Thailand can tap Gen Alpha-linked US$9tn Asia-Pacific boom

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce, said TPSO had monitored new-era market conditions and trends and found that households with Gen Alpha children in Asia-Pacific had combined spending of US$9 trillion in 2025.

This is forecast to exceed US$10 trillion by 2030.

Direct spending by Gen Alpha is expected to reach US$3 trillion in 2040, reflecting the role of young consumers in influencing household-level consumption.

Gen Alpha refers to people born between 2010 and 2024, aged between 1 and 15.

Although the group does not yet have its own income, it influences household purchase decisions, while parents remain the main decision-makers on spending, particularly in one-child families, whose proportion continues to rise in Asia.

Parents from Generation Y, or Millennials, also tend to place greater importance on spending for their children than previous generations, pushing spending per child higher.

Gen Alpha’s key consumption behaviour has three aspects.

First, health awareness from childhood: 40% of parents in Asia regularly provide vitamins and dietary supplements to their children