TPSO says Thailand can tap Gen Alpha-linked US$9tn Asia-Pacific boom

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce, said TPSO had monitored new-era market conditions and trends and found that households with Gen Alpha children in Asia-Pacific had combined spending of US$9 trillion in 2025.
This is forecast to exceed US$10 trillion by 2030.
Direct spending by Gen Alpha is expected to reach US$3 trillion in 2040, reflecting the role of young consumers in influencing household-level consumption.
Gen Alpha refers to people born between 2010 and 2024, aged between 1 and 15.
Although the group does not yet have its own income, it influences household purchase decisions, while parents remain the main decision-makers on spending, particularly in one-child families, whose proportion continues to rise in Asia.
Parents from Generation Y, or Millennials, also tend to place greater importance on spending for their children than previous generations, pushing spending per child higher.
Gen Alpha’s key consumption behaviour has three aspects.
First, health awareness from childhood: 40% of parents in Asia regularly provide vitamins and dietary supplements to their children
As a result, the market for children’s vitamins and dietary supplements in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by an average 5.4% a year during 2025-2030, above the global average of 4.6%.
Second, demand for convenience through technology.
In 2024, Asia-Pacific accounted for 45% of e-commerce sales, and in 2025, 45% of consumers in Asia-Pacific bought goods through livestreaming channels, above the global average of 35%.
This reflects the growing role of digital channels in purchasing decisions.
Third, Gen Alpha has grown up with video games and short-form content, leading to behaviour associated with instant gratification.
This is reflected in mobile game sales in Asia-Pacific, which grew by an average 30% a year during 2010-2024, above the global average of 26%, partly reflecting changing consumption patterns.
Nantapong said a notable point was that sales of children’s products in Asia-Pacific, such as health and personal care products, apparel and footwear, and food for children, are forecast to reach US$145.6 billion by 2029, or more than one-third of global sales.
The health and personal care category is among those expected to grow in several countries in the region, including the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
This is due to consumers placing greater importance on health and personal image, causing such products to attract more interest from both young consumers and parents.
In 2025, Thailand’s exports of cosmetics and dietary supplement products to Asian markets had a total value of US$716.4 million.
Over the latest five-year period, from 2021 to 2025, they expanded by an average 9.5% a year, reflecting the potential of Thai products to meet demand among consumers in the region.
However, the first Gen Alpha cohort will enter adulthood in 2028, marking an important turning point in the future consumer structure.
Thai businesses should therefore consider adjusting their strategies by developing products that better address specific target groups.
This applies particularly to dietary supplements, healthcare products and beauty goods, alongside upgrading ingredient quality and product safety standards, while applying digital technology and short-form content platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to reach target groups more precisely.
In addition, businesses should develop products in line with trading partners’ requirements, strengthen product differentiation and added value through innovation or Thai identity, build brand credibility through transparent communication of information and certification of relevant standards, and expand distribution channels through e-commerce and appropriate influencer marketing.
These factors will support Thai products in expanding opportunities in the Asia-Pacific markets.